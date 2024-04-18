Sfmg LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

