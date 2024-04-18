River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

