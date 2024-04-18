River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 851 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 61.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 188.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6,319.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $179.80.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

