Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

