Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $80,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,210 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 25.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

