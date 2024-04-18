Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 146000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
