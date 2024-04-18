QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 0.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 2,627,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,523,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile



QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

