Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider John Wielen Acquires 35,000 Shares

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider John Wielen purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$13,650.00 ($8,806.45).
Orthocell Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 5.07.
About Orthocell
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orthocell
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Orthocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.