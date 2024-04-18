Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider John Wielen Acquires 35,000 Shares

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider John Wielen purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$13,650.00 ($8,806.45).

Orthocell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Get Orthocell alerts:

About Orthocell

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and biological medical devices for the repair of various bone and soft tissue injuries in Australia. The company offers CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for use in multiple indications to augment the surgical repair of bone, peripheral nerves, tendons, and cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, a cell therapy for treatment of chronic tendon injuries.

