Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Insider Buys A$27,568.26 in Stock

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN – Get Free Report) insider James (Jamie) Sullivan bought 93,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$27,568.26 ($17,785.97).
Horizon Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Horizon Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Gold
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.