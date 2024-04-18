Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,575 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,051.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $22,207.57.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

