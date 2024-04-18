Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $60.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after acquiring an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

