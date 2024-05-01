Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

ARIS stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 558,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

