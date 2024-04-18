OMG Network Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $89.52 million and $15.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00054594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

