Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 443.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Celsius were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 388.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Celsius by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,783 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CELH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.06. 2,201,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,323. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

