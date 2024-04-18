OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after buying an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 80,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,980. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

