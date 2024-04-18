Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 436,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 868,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 789,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

