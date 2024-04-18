Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 284,912 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,912 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises 1.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $31,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 99,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after acquiring an additional 81,201 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

TCOM traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. 946,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,877. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

