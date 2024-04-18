KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,317,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,432 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 1.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KE by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,384,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after buying an additional 2,139,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in KE by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 1.2 %

KE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,431,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,185. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.