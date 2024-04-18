NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Decreased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.