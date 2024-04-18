Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $616.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,461. The company has a market cap of $266.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $604.73 and its 200-day moving average is $511.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.