JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 679,386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 372,772 shares.The stock last traded at $60.25 and had previously closed at $60.16.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,674 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,834,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,111,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after buying an additional 241,471 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.