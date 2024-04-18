NBW Capital LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after buying an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after buying an additional 71,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.30.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $159.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,362. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

