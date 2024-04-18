NBW Capital LLC Buys New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

ORLY traded up $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,101.79. The company had a trading volume of 142,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,527. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,091.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,007.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

