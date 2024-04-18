Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $140.83 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $140.83 million and $5.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,670.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.82 or 0.00759873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00128296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00182772 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00105148 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.