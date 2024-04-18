Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 12,400 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after buying an additional 99,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

