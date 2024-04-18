Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $737,000 Investment in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $139.02 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

