Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBND. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

