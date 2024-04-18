Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 82,536 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,312,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.