Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.52. 978,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,722,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.