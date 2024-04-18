Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 23,986 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 56,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

PFE opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.