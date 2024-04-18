OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 16,086 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 127,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

