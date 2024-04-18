iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

