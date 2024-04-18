iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,400.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 30,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 30,687 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 86,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.58. 2,942,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,037,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

