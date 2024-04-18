Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 200 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,481. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

