Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 431,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,756,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

LUNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $630.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

