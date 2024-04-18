International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $182.37. The company had a trading volume of 425,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,451. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average is $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

