Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $951,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.