Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.84.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $541.88. 25,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,088. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.02. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

