Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.63 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

