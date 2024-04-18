The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $20.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.17. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,692,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,273,000 after acquiring an additional 147,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,331,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

