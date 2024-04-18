DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 78,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $44,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.