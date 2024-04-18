Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.32. 205,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.