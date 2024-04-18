Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $976.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $900.54. The stock had a trading volume of 168,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,107. The business has a 50 day moving average of $955.19 and a 200 day moving average of $890.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.