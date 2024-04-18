WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,540,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.77. 667,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,690. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

