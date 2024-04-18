Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $456.39. 229,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,725. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $503.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

