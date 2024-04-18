Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,287 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 502.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. 689,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,999. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

