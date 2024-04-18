Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $149.47. 222,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

View Our Latest Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.