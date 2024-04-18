Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,870,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPD stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

