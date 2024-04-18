Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $237.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $226.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.30. 449,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.25. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.