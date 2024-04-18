Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DX. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

DX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,743. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $685.91 million, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

